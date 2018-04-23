Search

Woman caretaker held for molesting minor girl in school

Apr 23, 2018, 23:25 IST | PTI

The alleged incident, which occurred around ten days ago, came to light today after the girl's family members approached Byculla police station and lodged a complaint, a police official said

MolestationRepresentational Image

A woman caretaker was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl on the premises of a school in south Mumbai, police said. The alleged incident, which occurred around ten days ago, came to light on Monday after the girl's family members approached Byculla police station and lodged a complaint, a police official said.

"Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under sections 4, 6 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the caretaker, who is in her late 50s," said DCP, Zone III, Virendra Mishra. He said further investigation is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Trending Video

Caught on cam: Minor girl molested, collapses after man hits her brutally

Tags

bycullasexual crimemumbai news