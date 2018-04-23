Woman caretaker held for molesting minor girl in school

The alleged incident, which occurred around ten days ago, came to light today after the girl's family members approached Byculla police station and lodged a complaint, a police official said

Representational Image

A woman caretaker was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl on the premises of a school in south Mumbai, police said. The alleged incident, which occurred around ten days ago, came to light on Monday after the girl's family members approached Byculla police station and lodged a complaint, a police official said.

"Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under sections 4, 6 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the caretaker, who is in her late 50s," said DCP, Zone III, Virendra Mishra. He said further investigation is underway.

