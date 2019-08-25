Woman commits suicide along with children on Patna-Gaya railway line

national

Out of three children, one has survived with injuries, police said

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Jahanabad: In a tragic incident, a woman along with her children committed suicide on Sunday by lying on Patna-Gaya railway line at Jahanabad. However, out of three children, one has survived with injuries, police stated. According to news agency, an investigation into the matter is underway. More details in this regard are awaited.

In another incident, a 20-year-old engineering student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Saturday morning from a ceiling fan in Borivli. The student, identified as Chinmay Deoolkar, was in his third year of civil engineering at Vasai's Vartak Engineering College. The boy had asked his parents to skip the parent-teacher meeting that was supposed to be held at the college the next day.

Deoolkar's father Anil is a police constable attached to Malad police station. On Friday night, the boy complained of headache to his father. On Saturday morning, when the latter left for work, his elder brother, Chetan, knocked on Deoolkar's room to wake him up. When there was no response, he pushed open the door, only to find Deoolkar hanging by the ceiling fan with a rope. "He was rushed to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. No suicide note was found. We haven't come across any reason for such a drastic step at least in the preliminary inquiry," said an officer from Borivli police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates