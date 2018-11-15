Double murder in Delhi! Fashion designer, domestic help found murdered in Vasant Kunj Enclave

crime

Deceased fashion designer identified as Mala Lakhani and the other victim is her domestic help Bahadur, both in their fifties

New Delhi: A woman and her domestic help were found murdered at her residence in Vasant Kunj Enclave of southwest Delhi, police said on Thursday. The Vasant Kunj (south) Police Station was informed in the early hours of Thursday following which a team rushed to the spot.

The deceased, Maya Lakhani, 53, is a fashion designer by profession who operated a boutique in Green Park and stayed in Vasant Kunj Enclave. She and her domestic help, Bahadur, 50, were stabbed multiple times, Deputy Commissioner of Police Devender Arya said.

Three persons have been apprehended in connection with the incident. "We have detained three persons, including prime suspect Rahul Anwar, who works at the boutique," Arya added.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, police said, adding further investigation is in progress.

-Edited by mid-day, with inputs from agencies

