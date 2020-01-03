Woman feels guilty after giving away child, approaches cops for help

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bengaluru: A 35-year-old woman gave away her 53-year-old infant through illegal adoption process and immediately approached the police out of guilt and pleaded them to reunite her with her child. Following her request, the police traced the baby and to a Mysuru-based couple and handed over the boy to a Child Welfare Committee in Bengaluru, a Times of India report read.

The police also booked the infant's biological parents and the man who lead them to the Mysuru couple.

Identified as residents of Banashankari, the couple was blessed with a baby boy on October 23. Since there was no one to look after the child, they employed domestic help. But the workers kept quitting one after the other and the couple found it difficult to concentrate on their work, the report read.

They then decided to give up their child for adoption and came across a man, who assured them that he would find a family that is educated with stable financial conditions. On December 13, he told the couple that he had found a family that wanted to adopt the child and on December 16, he handed over the child to a man, his wife and another senior citizen at Janta Bazaar. The adoptive parents promised to take care of the child but asked the birth parents to not seek their whereabouts.

After they gave the child away, the biological mother began to feel guilty and contacted the middleman to know where her child was, but he was unaware. On Tuesday, the woman filed a complaint at CK Achukattu police station and confessed to her crime of illegally selling the baby.

A police officer said that the two are professionals and could not devote enough time to the child. He said it appears that no money was involved. "We have booked the couple and the middleman under sections 80, 81 and 87 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. We are probing all angles," the police officer added.

