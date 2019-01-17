Woman gang-raped by her friend and his accomplices near east Delhi mall, one held

crime

The main accused, Amit (30), is a businessman who hails from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. He promised the woman to get her home loan at a cheaper rate, they said

Representational picture

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her friend and two of his accomplices in a car near a mall in east Delhi's Shahdara following which the main accused has been arrested, police said Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday night.

A passerby saw the woman crying and called police. During investigation, it was revealed that the woman and one of the accused came in contact through a common friend couple of months ago. They both were married, police said.

The main accused, Amit (30), is a businessman who hails from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. He promised the woman to get her home loan at a cheaper rate, they said. The woman alleged that on Monday, Amit called and asked her to meet him near a mall in Karkardooma area. When she reached the mall, he asked her to sit in the car, where two more persons were already sitting, a senior police officer said.

Later, the woman alleged that the accused forced her to drink a sedative-laced juice and raped her in the car after she fell unconscious, the officer said. Police have arrested Amit, the main accused, while the two others are still absconding. A case of rape was registered against the accused persons and the role of his friends is being probed, the officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever