Bhopal: Woman introduces minor sister to drugs, pushes her into flesh trade; 6 arrested

In a shocker from Bhopal, a minor girl has alleged that she was introduced to drugs and pushed into prostitution by her elder sister. Police arrested six persons, including the minor girl's 20-year-old sister, on Sunday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's mother, the girl was traded for money by her elder sister on more than half a dozen occasions to five different men, stated a report in India Today.

According to Gandhi Nagar police station SHO Nilesh Awasthi, the family had initially sent the victim to an NGO for counseling against drugs where she narrated how she was introduced to cannabis by her sister.

"The NGO then counseled the family. Following which, the victim's mother approached us and we registered cases for human trafficking, rape, and relevant sections of the POCSO Act," Awasthi said.

In her statement, the victim told the police that she was introduced to marijuana by her elder sister about two years ago when she was 13.

The girl also claimed that around the same time, she was taken to Indore where she was left with a man. She alleged the man raped her and gave her sister Rs 2,000. The man has been identified as Sameer.

Apart from her sister, police have arrested five more people who raped the minor girl on different occasions. All the six accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

