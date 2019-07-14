Woman jumps off building with 2-year-old daughter after fight with husband, dies

national

The police suspect that a quarrel with her husband may have triggered the drastic step

Telangana: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building on Sunday with her two-year-old daughter following a minor quarrel with her husband, the police stated. While the woman died on spot, her daughter has sustained injuries. The toddler has been admitted to a private hospital and her mother's body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy.

The police suspect that a quarrel with her husband may have triggered the woman to take the drastic step. "Our primary investigation report says, the victim had asked her husband to take her to function to which he refused. This might have forced her to take this extreme step. Otherwise, they were a happy couple and had recently gone on a Srilanka trip" said inspector of Police, Lakshmi Narayana. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

In another incident, a 30-year-old woman, who resides in Palghar district in Maharashtra, apparently poisoned her own two children - minor daughters - and then committed suicide, according to the police. A police official from Jawhar police station stated that one of the daughters passed away, the other daughter battles for life in a hospital after the incident took place in Kharonda village. The deceased woman, identified as Ruksana Dandva, a widow, who had four daughters, was reportedly going through depression after her husband committed suicide by hanging himself, according to a cop.

