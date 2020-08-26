Woman kills son, hangs self after husband dies of COVID-19

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old woman killed her disabled son and hanged herself after her husband died of COVID-19. The alleged incident took place in Kolkata's Howrah on Monday. According to police officials, the deceased man was an employee at a private company, while the woman was a housewife.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the 45-year-old man was suffering from fever over the past one week. On Saturday, when his condition deteriorated, the man was rushed to Uluberia sub-divisional hospital after he complained of severe breathing trouble.

"He died a few hours later. As he was suffering from breathing trouble and had fever his samples were sent for COVID-19 tests. On Monday the reports came and he tested positive. The civic body performed the last rites and we were present at the spot," said the deceased's father-in-law.

The woman and her son were allowed to see the body from a distance. After returning home, the woman and her son locked themselves in the house. When the woman's father, who lives in the same locality, sent food through a man there was no response.

"The neighbours broke the window and found the woman hanging. Her son was lying on the floor. The police were soon informed. She had probably strangulated her son before killing herself. We are waiting for the autopsy report," Soumya Roy, superintendent of police, Howrah (rural) said.

Milan Halder, a resident, said, "They could not take the shock and that is why the woman took her life after killing her son."

