Woman, lover murder her ex-boyfriend to get rid of him, arrested

A woman and her lover were arrested for killing a 28-year-old man, whose charred body was recovered from near Kumar cinema hall in the heart of Bareilly city on Monday. Bareilly SSP Shailesh Pandey had announced a cash reward of Rs 15,000 to solve the case within 24 hours, a Times of India report read.

Police said Uma Shukla and Sunil Sharma killed Yogesh Saxena as Uma wanted to get rid of him and marry Saxena. Uma, who was living separately after she filed a dowry case against her husband in 2014 was in a relationship with Yogesh for the past eight years. Uma wanted to marry him, but he had asked for time as his elder sister was unmarried.

"Uma wanted to get rid of Yogesh and asked him to come to an abandoned area near his shop at 9.30pm on Sunday where Sunil was waiting," Pandey was quoted as saying in the report. He said Sunil sprayed red chilli powder in his eyes and slit his throat with a sharp knife. Sunil then left the place and met Uma outside a private hospital and they both returned later to check if Yogesh was dead. Pandey said they burned the body with petrol.

He said that RK Bhartiya, additional SP, along with SHO Kotwali Geetesh Kapil and their teams solved the case within 24 hours. They also added section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) under the Indian Penal Code against the accused after they tried to dump the dead body by burning it.

