Woman masquerading as 'Bhabhi' in Hathras case is a physician

The woman who was masquerading as the Hathras victim's 'bhabhi' (sister-in-law), earlier this month, is the same one who was posing as the 'mausi' (aunt) of Sanjali, a 15-year-old girl who was burnt alive by a jilted lover in Agra in December 2018.

She had then visited Agra and had even tried to stop the cremation of the body. She hastily left the village when police were called in by the locals and the victim’s family denied knowing her.

The woman has been identified as Dr Rajkumari Bansal, who worked as a physician at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The Special Investigation Team conducting the probe found that she even stayed with the Hathras victim's family between September 16 and September 22 as a sympathiser.

As stories about her started doing the rounds and a local newspaper published details about her, Rajkumari Bansal was quoted as having said, "I was with the family on humanitarian grounds. I have no relations with the victim's family that appreciated the fact that a woman has travelled from far to be with them during difficult times, and it was on their insistence that I stayed back."

She explained that it is common for people to refer married women as 'Bhabhi' in rural areas.

Rajkumari also denied reports that she had connections with Naxalites. She even raised questions on SIT's investigations.

"If it is true that I am involved with Naxalites, let the authorities prove it," she was quoted as having said by local newspapers.

She explained that the Hathras family was visited by Bhim Army president Chandra Shekhar during her stay.

She said, "During my stay, Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar came to meet the family. Some people and mediapersons shot my videos, which are now going viral on social media and some people have even called me a Naxalite. Scandalous and baseless allegations are being levelled against me."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever