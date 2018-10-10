Woman molested at metro station in Kolkata, 10 arrested

crime

The incident took place at around 4 pm when she boarded a metro from the Esplanade station. The group started harassing her and when she deboarded at the Mahanayak Uttamkumar station

A woman in her early 30s was allegedly molested by a group of 10 people at a metro station in southern part of the city Tuesday, police said. All of the accused were arrested on the basis of the woman's complaint, a senior official of the Kolkata Police said.

The incident took place at around 4 pm when she boarded a metro from the Esplanade station. The group started harassing her and when she deboarded at the Mahanayak Uttamkumar station, the accused molested her, he said. The victim, a resident of Howrah district's Konnagar, complained to the RPF personnel on duty following which the ten were detained, a RPF officer said.

They were then handed over and arrested by police personnel at the Regent Park Police Station, he said. A case was registered against them under IPC sections 354 (uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), 354b (assaulting a woman with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked), the officer said. They were also booked under IPC section 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) and section 34 (criminal act done by several persons), he added.

