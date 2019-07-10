Woman Naxal carrying bounty of Rs 8 lakh gunned down in encounter at Sukma

national

Representational image

Sukma: A female Naxal with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on her head was killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in Dabbakonta area of Sukma. She has been identified as Kuram Bhime hailing from Gaganpalli and was section commander of People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA). Police claim to recover an INSAS rifle looted from CRPF during Tadmetla attack in 2010 from her possession. In Tadmetla attack 76 CRPF jawans were killed by Maoist in 2010, stated DIG Anti Naxal Operations P Sundarraj.

Kuram Bhime was killed following a joint counter-insurgency operation conducted by the District Reserve Gaurd (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and CoBRA, CRPF. "We have information about the movement of 25-30 Naxalite in uniform in the area following which a trap was laid. However, seeing the police party the Naxalites open fired following which we retaliated. The Naxalites fled the spot and upon search, the dead body of female Naxalite is recovered," said Salabh Sinha, SP, Sukma. Also, a huge amount of Naxalite material has been recovered.

In another incident, a Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was killed by the District Reserve Guard (DRG). The killed Naxal has been identified as Vanjam Budhu, Nilamadgu RPC (Revolutionary People's Committee) in-charge and Jan militia commander. "In the morning, we received the information regarding the presence of Naxals in the forests between Murliguda and Atkal in Sukma district. Immediately a team of DRG was sent to the area," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalabh Sinha. "At around 12.15 pm, Naxals opened fire on the DRG team. Our team also retaliated in self-defense. After 15-20 minutes, Naxals fled the location. The body of one Naxal was later recovered from the area," he added.

With inputs from ANI

