Woman Naxal killed in Chhattisgarh

Representational picture

A woman Naxalwas gunned down yesterday in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said. The gun-battle took place at around 3:30 pm in the forests of Masapara village under Bhansi police station area when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI over the phone.

Acting on information about the presence of 10-15 rebels in Masapara hills, the patrolling team, comprising around 200personnel,combed the area, located around 400km from the state capital Raipur, he said. When security forces were encircling a particular spot, they came under fire from ultras, triggering the gun- battle, Pallava said. After the exchange of fire, that lasted for around half-an-hour, the ultras fled into the core forest area.

During a search of the spot, the body of a woman ultra was recovered along with two rifles of different makes, the police officer said. The deceased was yet to be identified, the SP said adding, the search operation was still underway. In view of the encounter, the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam passenger train, which passes through the Bhansi area, was stopped mid-way at Bacheli, Pallava added.

