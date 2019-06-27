Woman pushes five minor daughters into water tank, commits suicide

national

According to police, the woman pushed her five minor daughters into a water tank before jumping in it

Representational image

A woman allegedly killed her five minor daughters before committing suicide in Chohatan area in Rajasthan on Wednesday, police stated. According to police, the woman identified as Vanu Devi (42) pushed her minor daughters Mamta (11), Santosh (13), Naina (9), Hemlata (3) and Hamsa (7) into a water tank before jumping in it. Senior police officers have reached the spot and efforts are being made to recover the bodies, the police stated, adding that the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

In another incident, the Navghar police have discovered two decomposed bodies from Meri Gold building, Beverly Park, in Mira Road on Sunday. "The bodies recovered were identified as that of 75-year-old Meenakshi Iyer and her 42-year-old son Venkateshwar Iyer. They were residing on rent in flat number 702 of the building since the last two years," an official said, adding that they could have died 4 to 5 days ago. The body of Meenakshi was found lying in the living room while her son Venkateshwar's body was recovered from the bedroom. A suicide note was found typed on a laptop which was kept on charge mode. The note said, "No one should be responsible for the deaths stated that son had killed the mother by giving her poison and later consume the same poison and died."

With inputs from PTI

Top news stories of the day

Tour operator leaves Mumbai family in lurch in Sweden

"Please allow me euthanasia," says 27-year-old Mithil Sampat lying on a hospital bed in Stockholm. The practising lawyer, who was on a Scandinavian trip with his parents to celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary, is living his worst nightmare at Karolinska University Hospital after he met with an accident on June 21 while sightseeing. What is worse is that the travel company through which they booked the tour is reluctant to help them at this difficult hour. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Senior citizen works out in the gym, neighbour robs her house

Neighbours generally come to each other's aid, but a woman recently helped herself to the money and valuables of another resident in her building. The Mumbai Crime Branch's unit-XI arrested the woman, Ruchita Sachin Tanna, 38, for robbing a senior citizen's house at Charkop. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Train pole thief arrested day after injuring student

The Borivli Railway police have arrested a 20-year-old signal pole thief, Deepak Bhodkar, who had hit a 23-year-old student, Shakti Pillay, while he was travelling on a local train between Goregaon and Ram Mandir on Monday morning. Pillay had fallen on the tracks due to the blow he received and was badly injured. He is still battling for life at Kandivli's Shatabdi hospital. (Read full story)

Mumbai: You can finally take the Bandra-Kurla-Complex to Eastern Express Highway connector in September

Regular commuters on the BKC to Eastern Express Highway route are finally set to get some relief from the traffic they face near the Kurla-Sion Bandra Link Road stretch as work on the elevated road connecting BKC with Chunabhatti is nearing completion. The road will be thrown open to the public by September. (Read full story)

Shame Old Story Again: Kamala Mills restaurant is a fire hazard

A surprise visit by the Chief Fire Officer to a popular hangout in Kamala Mills two weeks ago revealed glaring fire safety issues. The 17,000 square feet Lord of the Drinks (LOTD) was pulled up by the fire department as the chief noticed major flaws. Among irregularities were a tandoor bhatti right next to a fire exit and fragile kitchen firewalls, making customers vulnerable in case of a fire. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates