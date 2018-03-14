Woman raped by two police constables in Dhanbad

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashutosh Shekhar said both the accused constables have been arrested and the victim has been sent to Patliputra Medical College Hospital (PMCH) for medical tests

A woman was allegedly raped by two constables at Tundi Pandedih village in Dhanbad district, a police officer said on Wednesday. The two constables allegedly raped the woman yesterday when she was alone in her house. The family members of victim lodged an FIR at Tundi police station against the two constables, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashutosh Shekhar said both the accused constables have been arrested and the victim has been sent to Patliputra Medical College Hospital (PMCH) for medical tests today. "Once we get the medical test report strict action would be taken against both the accused constables," the SP said. Tundi police station officer in-charge Keswar Sahu said one of the accused constable was arrested yesterday night while the other was nabbed today.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever