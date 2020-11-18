Woman's nose, tongue allegedly cut off by in-laws after she refused to remarry

A 30-year-old widow's in-laws in Jaisalmer allegedly chopped off her nose and tongue after she refused to remarry according to their wishes, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday. The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Jodhpur for treatment.

"One of the accused -- Janu Khan- has been arrested while two others have been rounded up," police officer Pokaran Motaram said.

He said the woman's in-laws wanted her to marry one of their relatives, and she refused. The accused then cut off her nose and tongue with a sharp weapon, he said.

