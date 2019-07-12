Woman stabbed in the stomach by live-in partner in Delhi's Munirka

crime

The police are trying to ascertain the motive behind the crime but preliminary reports suggest that the accused attacked the woman over suspicion of her having an affair

Representational Picture

In a shocking incident, a divorced woman was allegedly stabbed in the stomach by her live-in partner in South Delhi's Munirka. The woman has been admitted to the hospital and is in a critical condition. The Delhi police have arrested the accused.

"The man stabbed his partner in the stomach, outside a school in Munirka, on Thursday," informed a police official. According to the initial investigation, the woman had gone to pick up her son from the area's JD Tytler School, when the man attacked her, stabbing her into the stomach.

The police are trying to ascertain the motive behind the crime but preliminary reports suggest that the accused attacked the woman over suspicion of her having an affair. There has been a spike in the increasing number of crimes in Delhi over the last few days. Police have also stepped up their efforts to contain criminal activities.

On Thursday, unknown assailants fired at a woman in Delhi's Dwarka, wounding her critically. Earlier this week, bike-borne men shot dead one Nishant Sharma outside his home in Sangam Vihar.

In a similar incident, a 42-year-old woman and her live-in partner were arrested for allegedly killing an elderly couple and their nursing attendant in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area. The accused duo, Preeti Sehrawat and Manoj Bhat (39), were nabbed from Gurugaon, they said.

The bodies of the elderly couple, Vishnu Mathur (78) and Shashi Mathur (75), and their nursing attendant, Khushbu Nautiyal (24), were found with their throats slit on Sunday morning. According to police, the accused duo knew the family and Preeti was a close family friend of the couple.

Her father was also a colleague of one of the deceased. They were killed with an intention of robbery, a senior police officer said. Earlier, police suspected that the killings were executed by someone close to the nursing attendant and had ruled out the robbery bid. However, interrogation of the accused duo revealed that the killings were executed to rob the Mathurs. Further investigations are currently underway, police said.

With inputs from ANI.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates