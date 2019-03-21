Woman stabs 60-year old man, chops body

crime

The woman had stabbed the man to death on February 13 and cut up his body and buried the parts in a vacant spot outside their house in Swaroop Nagar, New Delhi

Representational image

On Wednesday, New Delhi police arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly killing her 60-year-old friend in Swaroop Nagar last month. The police said that according to the initial investigation, the woman had stabbed the man to death on February 13 and buried his body in an empty area outside the house. They also mentioned that the incident only came to light after the landlord came to collect rent on Tuesday evening.

A police officer told The Indian Express, "He inquired about him and the woman said he had gone out of town. But he felt something was amiss. He then questioned her and later informed police about the incident."

Another senior police officer said, "The man used to live with the woman's mother earlier, who then shifted to her native place in Jharkhand. He then moved in with the woman. They lived together for the past eight years and have an eight-year-old boy. She worked with him in a factory."

Post that, the woman was taken into police custody. "During questioning, the accused initially tried to mislead us, but later admitted to her crime. She told the police that the man used to beat her after consuming alcohol. On February 13, during one such assault, she stabbed him to death. She then cut up his body, dumped his head in Bhalswa Dairy and buried the other parts in a vacant spot outside the house," the officer said.

