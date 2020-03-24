Woman suffering from Coronavirus makes emotional plea online, asks people to stay indoors

A woman who was tested positive for Coronavirus made an emotional plea to netizens, asking them to stay indoors and not be selfish. In a viral video posted on Facebook, the woman asks people to respect the quarantine and stay at home.

The woman, Marcela Diaz Young, from the United Kingdom, in the five-minute-long video, is heard saying, "This is very, very serious. People with a lot of health problems can die so don't be selfish. Think about the people at risk."

Young asks netizens not to consider the virus as a 'normal flu' as she thought that she should not contract it. "I thought this wouldn't happen to me. I thought it would be normal flu - this isn't normal flu."

Amid her coughs and strains, Young also lists her symptoms for the knowledge of others, adding that, she had a "really, really bad week" and she still struggles to breathe. "Last week for me, was such a horrible week. It is the most horrible thing that can happen to you. You cannot breathe properly," she said.

Although she is terrified about the pandemic, she says that her body is fighting the virus. "Everyone says 'you won't die Marcela'. I won't die, I know that, but we are infecting people with the risk they'll die," Young said in the video.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has affected 190 countries globally, with over 3,30,000 cases and more than 14,000 fatalities, leading to nationwide lockdown in several countries and a shortage of supply of essential goods causing huge financial loss at the stock market.

