Woman suspected of practicing black magic killed in Jharkhand

More than 700 people have been killed on charges of practicing black magic in Jharkhand since the year 2000

On Saturday, a 55-year-old woman was killed on suspicion of practicing black magic in Jharkhand's Latehar district. According to police, the deceased, identified as Sohbatia Devi was hacked to death by her nephew Ajay Oraon at Mandhania village of Latehar district, which is around 140 Km from Ranchi.

Prabhakar Munda, the officer in charge of Manika police station said that Ajay hacked his aunt to death and was later arrested. The police have sent her for post-mortem and further investigation is underway. In Jharkhand, more than 700 people have been killed on charges of practicing black magic since the year 2000 when the state was formed, reports news agency IANS.

In a similar incident, a 30-year-old man killed a female tantrik on suspicion of black magic on him. The accused, identified as Ravi Harpale was arrested by the Kurar police from his place of residence. The police sent the woman’s body for post mortem.

According to police, the tantrik, Surkhi Joph, and the accused were neighbours in Kurar village. According to police sources, Harpale was ill and had a high fever. He could see that in the next house, Joph was conducting some puja.

He suspected that she was performing black magic on him that was making him ill. He decided to take revenge, killed her with a stick and then fled from her house. The police have seized the stick used to kill the woman, along with the material being used for the puja at the deceased’s home.

With inputs from IANS

