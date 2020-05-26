Woman with 2 minor daughters murdered in UP district

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A woman with her two minor daughters were found murdered on Tuesday morning in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.

The bodies of three were found on the banks of a dry pond in the Subhankheda Tikra village, the police said. The deceased woman has been identified as Sarojini and her two daughters are Shivani, 7, and Roshni, 5.

According to the police, all three were killed by strangulation and were then thrown on the banks of the pond.

Sarojini's husband Anantu and his brother have been taken into custody and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Veer and Additional SP Dhawal Jaiswal told reporters that initial evidences pointed to the involvement of the husband and his brother in the crime.

The dog squad and forensic expert team have also been called on the spot.

