Woman with two wombs gives birth twice in a month in Bangladesh

Arifa Sultana Iti was rushed to Ad-din hospital in the city of Jessore on March 22 to hospital after she fell ill and delivered a girl and a boy through caesarean section

Representational Image

A couple in Bangladesh was in for a surprise when the wife delivered twins, 26 days after giving birth to a boy, something considered as very rare in medical history, media reported on Tuesday.

Iti had on February 25 given premature birth to a baby boy. Sheila Poddar, the chief of the hospital's gynaecology department who attended the woman, said she discovered in an ultrasonography test that Iti has two uteruses. Poddar said that the mother and the babies are doing well.

