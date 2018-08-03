Woman's decomposed body found in almirah

national

The victim was allegedly pressurising him to get a divorce from his wife and get married to her, a police official said

Representational picture

The decomposed body of a 25-year-old woman was found in a wardrobe of her flat in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri yesterday, police said. It is suspected that she was in a live-in relationship with a man, who was married. The victim was allegedly pressurising him to get a divorce from his wife and get married to her, a police official said.

The woman had started living away from her parents after they opposed her relationship with the man, whose house is in the same locality as the flat in which she was staying, the official said.

Her live-in partner informed the police today about a foul smell coming from her house and police found the body inside the almirah, he said. It is suspected that she was strangulated and she had died a few days ago. Police are questioning her live-in partner and neighbours, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever