Woman's has extra-marital affair with cousin, kills husband with his help

Investigation revealed that Chauhan's wife Jyoti allegedly killed him with the help of her cousin Dharma Pratap Jadhav, with whom she had illicit relationship, as she was fed up with her husband's drinking habit and daily harassment

Police arrested a 23-year-old woman for allegedly killing her husband with the help of her paramour. The body of Santosh Janu Chauhan was found on Renuka Mata temple road on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on Monday, said police commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad.

Investigation revealed that Chauhan's wife Jyoti allegedly killed him with the help of her cousin Dharma Pratap Jadhav, with whom she had illicit relationship, as she was fed up with her husband's drinking habit and daily harassment. Both Jyoti and Jadhav were arrested, the commissioner said, adding that further probe was on.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever