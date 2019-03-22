Woman's skeletal remains found along highway in Palghar

crime

The skull and limb bones of the as yet unidentified woman were found on Thursday in the bushes along the highway near Sativali village

Representational picture

Palghar: The skeletal remains of a woman were found on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Vasai taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday. The skull and limb bones of the as yet unidentified woman were found on Thursday in the bushes along the highway near Sativali village, a Valiv police station official informed.

"It has been sent for forensic examination. We believe the woman was killed a month ago and her body dumped in the bushes. We have registered a case of murder as well as destruction of evidence against unidentified persons," the official added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates