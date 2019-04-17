Women helpers at school accused of inserting stones in 3-year-old's privates

crime

The women helpers had allegedly inserted stones in the three-year-old girl's private parts, investigation is underway

Hyderabad: Two women helpers allegedly sexually assaulted a three-and-half-year-old girl at a private pre-school in Hyderabad. The alleged incident occurred in Madhapur area on Sunday.

According to Indian Express, the three-and-half-year-old girl's mother registered a complaint with the Madhapur police on April 10 alleging that the helpers from the school had inserted stones in her daughter's private parts.

Acting on the complaint, the police immediately sent the victim for a medical examination to a nearby government hospital and registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. While a police official said that they haven't received any evidence of the sexual assault based on the preliminary report, a detail investigation is underway.

Police also stated that a hunt has been launched to trace the two women helpers.

In another case of sexual assault of a minor, a man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping and killing his five-year-old cousin sister in Ghaziabad, police said. The minor's body was recovered from a sugarcane field near Sarana village on Monday morning, police said.

The girl was abducted from Indira Puri Colony in Murad Nagar when she was playing outside of her home, they said. The girl was abducted and raped by her cousin brother Mahajan when she raised an alarm Mahajan killed her, Superintendent of Police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadoun said.

At the time of the incident, the victim's parents were away from home, meeting some relatives, Jadoun said. When the parents returned home, they asked about the girl to their other two children, he said.

Following which, an FIR was lodged by the deceased girl's father Namskar. During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage of the surrounding area and zeroed in on Mahajan as the main suspect.

