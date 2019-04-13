Six-yr-old raped, killed by neighbour; locals beat up accused

crime

Representational picture

Bhubaneswar: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in a village near here by a man who was later assaulted by local people, police said on Friday. The accused allegedly lured the girl, took her to his house where he raped her and tried to strangle her on Thursday night. The victim was found in the house in an unconscious state and she died later during treatment at a hospital, police said."

The villagers beat up the accused and handed him over to the police and he was now hospitalised. Police said the girl's mother knew that her daughter had gone to the house of the accused and when she did not return, she went to his house but he refused to open the door.

Villagers then assembled there and they broke open the door and found her in one of the rooms. She was first taken to the railway hospital and then shifted to AIIMS where she died, police said. Local people on Friday put up a road blockade in front of Jatnai police station demanding stringent action against the accused. The blockade was lifted after a senior police officer from Bhubaneswar went to the spot and assured the agitators of compensation to the victim's family and action against the culprit.

