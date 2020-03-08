Women's Day 2020: Leaders take to Twitter to honour women achievers

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year to honour the women of the world and their achievements. A day to remember the struggles faced by women in the world history to attain their rights, prominent leaders of the country have taken to Twitter to convey their best wishes on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as informed earlier has signed off social media for today. His page will be handled by seven women achievers.

Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.

As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Also leaders such as President Ram Nath Kovind, Union minister Smriti Irani, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee have also taken to the micro-blogging site to send their best wishes on the occasions.

On International Women's Day greetings and best wishes to women in India and across our planet. This day is an occasion to celebrate the untiring efforts and crucial role of women in building a better society, nation and world. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2020

This International Women’s day we reaffirm our commitment to inclusive growth & parity in all endeavours. May we thrive together and build a Nation of our dreams; a New India ably enriched by Women-led development. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/8Bn1sdSLJX — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 8, 2020

“If by strength is meant moral power, then woman is immeasurably man’s superior.”



-Mahatma Gandhi #HappyWomensDay to all the women of India. May you grow from strength to strength. pic.twitter.com/pdidKa1nte — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 8, 2020

Women are the pillars of our society. They are our pride. On #IWD2020 let me congratulate all my mothers and sisters around the world. From Kanyashree to Rupashree, our Govt in #Bangla is committed to the welfare and empowerment of women 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 8, 2020

Wish all my sisters, mothers and daughters a happy #WomensDay. It is very heartening to see the growing access to opportunities for women



Only when women and men become truly equal partners can we progress. My salute to all women for shaping our society and building our nation. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 8, 2020

The day is celebrated globally to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates