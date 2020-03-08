Search

Women's Day 2020: Leaders take to Twitter to honour women achievers

Published: Mar 08, 2020, 12:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

A day to remember the struggles women in the world history had to face to attain their rights, prominent leaders of the country have taken to Twitter to convey their best wishes on the occasion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AFP)
International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year to honour the women of the world and their achievements. A day to remember the struggles faced by women in the world history to attain their rights, prominent leaders of the country have taken to Twitter to convey their best wishes on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as informed earlier has signed off social media for today. His page will be handled by seven women achievers.

Also leaders such as President Ram Nath Kovind, Union minister Smriti Irani, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee have also taken to the micro-blogging site to send their best wishes on the occasions.  

The day is celebrated globally to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.

