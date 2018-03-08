Women's Day: Nisha Subramanian, the lady who rescues snakes

It's a common sight to see people, especially women run away upon spotting a snake



Nisha Subramanian releases a rescued rat snake.

It's a common sight to see people, especially women run away upon spotting a snake. But Nisha Subramanian, 24, is different. She is a snake rescuer and is often called for the same at many residential societies in Bhandup and nearby localities.

It all started for Nisha when she was in school. "One day on my way to school, I saw a flock of crows attacking a parrot. I was able to rescue it, and took it home. After that one encounter, I decided to work for the welfare of animals. I registered myself with an animal NGO as a student member. It was when I was in college that I got into snake rescue operations as I started accompanying my brother, who is also a snake rescuer," said Subramanian, who runs a private coaching institute.

In the past 15 years she has saved snakes, birds, monkeys and several other animals. "It is important to understand the animal before you take a step towards rescuing it. This involves a lot of study and research on animals which is also part of my passion," she said.

