Women's MMA: Akshata Khadtare beats Evanka Brown via unanimous decision in main event

On March 9th, X1 International conducted their 7th event at Lord of the Drinks, Lower Parel. This event was a milestone in the history of MMA as it was the first time ever that an entire fight card featured India’s top female combat sports athletes.

The fight card consisted of 20 female fighters that fought over 13 mixed martial arts and grappling bouts. The fights consisted of 4 women single elimination tournament in 3 different weight categories and also 2 submission only grappling matches.

At the end of the night, Mankomal Kaur from Chandigarh, Reshma Sakpal from Thane and Aarti Khatri from Delhi were crowned their respective weight category champions after winning 2 hard fights each in the same evening.

The main event of the night saw 2 highly respected veterans in Akshata Khadtare and Evanka Brown going head to head against each other. After 3 rounds Akshata Khadtare got a unanimous decision win over her opponent.

4 Women Single Elimination Tournament- Flyweight

Flyweight Semifinal 1

Tejaswini Nandedkar beat Priya Singh Via TKO 1min 50secs Of Rd 2

Flyweight Semifinal 2

Mankomal Kaur beat Preeti Rana via Unanimous Decision

Flyweight Final

Mankomal Kaur beat Tejaswini Nandedkar Via Majority Decision

4 Women Single Elimination Tournament- Strawweight

Strawweight Semifinal 1

Mamta Sharma beat Samata Sonawane Via TKO 1min 42secs Of RD 3

Strawweight Semifinal 2

Reshma Sakpal beat Mayuri Taralkar Via Unanimous Decision

Strawweight Final

Reshma Sakpal beat Mamta Sharma Via Unanimous Decision

4 Women Single Elimination Tournament- Atomweight

Atomweight Semifinal 1

Aarti Khatri beat Palavi Parmar Via TKO 36secs Of Rd 1

Atomweight Semifinal 2

Ishika Thite beat Ratnadipti Shimpi Via Majority Decision

Atomweight Final

Aarti Khatri beat Ishika Thite Via Majority Decision

Featherweight Mixed Martial Arts-

Priya Saini beat Lisha Debnath Via TKO (Fighter Withdrawal after RD1)

Grappling Bouts-

-56 kgs

Zeba Bano beat Aparimita Bhatia Via Takedown in Sudden Death Round

-70 kgs

Meghna Nooyi beat VVS Kiran via Armbar

Main Event- Strawweight Mixed Martial Arts-

Akshata Khadtare beat Evanka Brown Via Unanimous Decision

