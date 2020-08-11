Wood vs. Metal - The Confusion of Dining Table Furniture!

When you're decorating and furnishing your dining room, choosing the right dining room furniture should be done with utmost care. Though assembling the right pieces for the perfect room decor can create confusion. It depends on a lot of factors – how much space is in the room, the number of people in your family, what design and material suit your style and ambience and lastly, your budget. After all, it's a big investment and you would not want to waste your money on unappealing furniture sets.

Durability, robustness and the overall look of the furniture is what makes the dining room stand out and the factor which determines all this is the material of the furniture. There's a wide range of dining room furniture on rent available in the market, made of various material, but metal and wooden furniture sets are the most sough-after choices at the moment. Now, whether you should buy metal furniture or wooden, depends on your taste as well as budget. Each of these has its advantages and drawbacks. Let's compare both to help you decide between both.

Wooden Dining Table Furniture



Alexa 6 seater dining with 4 chairs

Today, there's a range of modern-style wood furniture that is solid, sturdy and can also give you a vintage feel. Sheesham and Mango wood vary in strength and weight but the Sheesham solid wood furniture goes a long way. Sheesham wood dining tables are extremely durable and sturdy. Wooden furniture also has an advantage of easy maintenance and can look brand new for years. Talking about the looks, they add a certain appeal to the room and give it a modern yet sort of reminisces you of old times.

However, solid wood will wear with time. Since dining tables are used regularly, the solid wooden piece will show signs of wear and tear sooner. Wood veneers are a good alternative to solid woods. They are also comparatively less expensive and more durable than solid wood. Overall, wooden dining room furniture makes a great choice.

Metal Dining Table Furniture



Daisy 6 seater dining set

Metal furniture sets will add a new age and look to your dining room. It's stronger and can last years without any nicks or scratches because it's more resilient to environmental damage. There are many types of modern metal furniture sets, though metal is more frequently used for dining table bases than tabletops. Stainless steel makes stunning dining table tops, however, they are hard to find.

Due to its resiliency factor, metal furniture is not susceptible to humidity or different temperatures, which means your furniture will not face wear and tear sooner, as wooden furniture. Moreover, metal furniture is less expensive than solid wood furniture. You can mix and match your dining room furniture. If you need a 4 seater dining table furniture, you can add metal bases seats with a beautiful wooden table. And if you need more space for your guests and are looking for a 6 seater dining table furniture or bigger, you can add a little bench to add more modern.

It's your space and ultimately, it all comes down to your preference, taste and style which will determine the look of your dining room.

