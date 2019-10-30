Work It Up: Malaika Arora reveals she is a foodie and also loves to cook

The latest guest on Sophie Choudry's show, Work It Up, was none other than fitness enthusiast, Malaika Arora. Choudry took to her Instagram account and wrote that after the Diwali festivities officially over, it is time to get back to track, and in a subsequent post, called Arora as the hot diva of yoga, check them out:

The second post is actually a video that shows Arora's yoga skills, and this is followed by the host and the guest having a gala time and laughing like no one's watching.

Have a look right here:

Malaika and Sophie got up, close and personal while they burnt calories and showcased some yoga moves while discussing a few interesting topics. When host Sophie asked Malaika, "When people see you, they think Malaika doesn't eat food but the fact is that you're a foodie!" to which Malaika proudly and happily replied, "I'm a foodie, I come from a foodie family. We all love our food. And I love cooking, I think this is just a misconception and let's get rid of this misconception. You know me."

Sophie further asked since she was still not convinced, "Is there any one particular food item which people think Malaika Arora would not be eating?" Malaika, with sincerity revealed, "I love my carbs, I need my carbs, I eat my rice and roti all of it, but everything in moderation." Sophie continued, "There is a new fad, Fit Shaming, and you face it too. Fitness is such an important part of your life but people keep trolling, what do you think?

Malaika promptly shared, "I think these are all terms, there are all sorts of shaming that happens. If you're a working person, a working mother you're shamed for it, if you are somebody who chooses a certain lifestyle, you're shamed for it. If you're fit, you're shamed for it. If you're unfit your shamed for it, so I don't think there is any end to it."

Sophie then asked her take on it and how she deals with it on daily basis. "I have adopted one device for myself. I just block out the noise. I don't think giving it so much importance in your life is going to achieve anything. The more you give importance to it, the more it will increase. I feel the best way is to block out the sound and to live and lead your life. People will say what they want to say. You can't stop that" expressed Malaika

Well, there is a lot to take back from this gorgeous diva, Malaika Arora, as she continues to spill the beans on life and fitness with Sophie Choudry. Tune-in to Work It Up on VOOT, this Sunday and watch the full episode to find out some more unknown and interesting revelations.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates