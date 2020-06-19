Work on Kalyan's century-old Patri Pul underway amid lockdown

After Sandhurst Road's Hancock Bridge, work one another bridge – Kalyan's Patri Pul has got going during the lockdown with assurances of completion by August 2020.

"We reviewed the work on Wednesday and despite the lockdown, the work has been progressing.

Skilled labourers have been brought in from West Bengal to complete the crucial work. The foundations of the bridge are ready and launching of girders will begin by early July and one stretch should be ready by August," Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde said.

Back in February this year, the girders for the Parti Pul arrived in the city from Hyderabad's Global Steel Company. There are plans to triple the bridge capacity and work is expected to be complete before this monsoon. The total cost of the bridge reconstruction is R778.11 crore.

The 104-year-old Patri Pul, that was deemed unsafe in a report by IIT-B, was pulled down in November 2018. A parallel road bridge was built next to it in 2001.

Central Railway (CR), Chief Public Relations officer Shivaji Sutar said that the bridge is being built by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) in close co-ordination with CR.

The 104-year-old Patri Pul came up during World War-I in 1914 and records show how the railway line from Bombay to Kalyan originally came up in 1854 and how at the beginning of 1914 upgrades started happening with four-tracking or quadrupling and construction of wider over bridges along the line.

Frontline warrior murals at Mahim station



The mural art was brought to life by Munir Bukhari

As an expression of gratitude, WR beautified the expansive exterior facade of the Mahim railway station with the murals saluting the frontline warriors. These murals cover walls at both the entrances of the station, on the exterior facades of railway building as well as the exterior boundary wall. The mural art has been designed by Gujarat-based street artist 'Do' and was brought to life by Munir Bukhari over the course of 15 days. Speaking on this occasion, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited said, "The 'Heroes of Mumbai,' project at Mahim is a way to thank the exceptional individuals who have put themselves at great risk to protect and serve others during these times."

