Work out, cook, play: A peek into Preity Zinta's quarantine chronicles!

It has been more than 40 days that the country has observed complete lockdown. People are finding various ways to keep themselves entertained and occupied during this time. We all know it isn't easy to keep ourselves calm in this difficult time, but all one can do is be patient.

Speaking about Bollywood celebrities, actors are doing their bit by educating their fans and sharing positivity among their followers. Preity Zinta, who is known for her bubbly persona, has been sharing some motivational posts, which will help you stay positive. Let's take a look at her quarantine chronicles through a series of social media posts.

In this one, Preity Zinta gave us some tips on working out at home and staying fit without hitting the gym. The post read, "A lot of people have been asking me for some simple but effective lower back and hip strengthening exercise.... so here it is. Make sure to keep ur core muscles squeezed and engaged. Squeeze ur butt muscles when u go up and breath. The more u do the better for you. Do 4 sets of 10 to start. Keep doing it till someone stops you like Bruno did to me. Hope this helps. #pzfit #day52 #Quarantine #lowerback #stayhome #staysafe #staystrong #ting [sic]"

Watch the video right away!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz) onMay 2, 2020 at 11:33pm PDT

It's not just working out that keeps her engaged the entire day. She has also been brushing up on her cooking skills. Her fruit custard turned out to be successful! Check it out.

It seems like no quarantine chronicles are complete without some throwback memories. In one of the posts, Preity Zinta is seen washing a bike. Picture courtesy: Dabboo Ratnani.

That's not it! Preity Zinta proved herself as the queen once again. Confused? The actress became the monopoly queen on one of the lockdown days!

An older post shared by the actress had Preity Zinta's mother Nilprabha giving her a much-needed head massage. Do you know what's the highlight of the video? Preity's husband Gene asking, 'saasu maa, what are you doing? (mother-in-law, what are you doing). Isn't that cute?

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough tied the knot on February 29, 2016, and the duo celebrated their first wedding anniversary on February 29, 2020. Yes, the leap year!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news