Workshop to empower children against abuse

A workshop hopes to empower children with knowledge that will protect them from abuse

It was the rise in the number of child sexual abuse cases that first got arts-based therapist and counsellor, Dr Bijjal Maru, to think about ways of empowering children. A good start, she felt, was by providing them adequate knowledge about their own safety and introducing them to body awareness.

At a new workshop for kids, Maru will explain the difference between good touch and bad through games, drama, stories, meditation, and visual arts. The session, open to all children, will be led by Abhivyakti, a group that conducts workshops on mindfulness, healing story-circles, interconnectedness, self-worth and happiness.



Dr Bijjal Maru

Dr Maru says "The idea is to protect innocent children from possible sexual abuse. Most sexual predators are lurking in the dark shadows of familiar places like schools, tuition classes and playgrounds. These are places we thought our children were safe. The workshop is my small effort at preserving their innocence."

While the session is open to all, children between five and 12 years would need to attend it with a parent. "This will also allow parents to engage in a discussion with their children with ease."

When: 11 AM — 12.30 PM

Where: Jeevak Hospital, Dadar East

Entry: Rs 300 (one parent and child)

Call: 9819089911

