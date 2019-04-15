World Art Day: Piramal Museum to hold events to boost creativity

things-to-do

Art is always a good excuse to get your hands dirty, and what better occasion than today i.e. World Art Day. At a city art museum, adults and children can try their hand at making their own block-printed envelope or a clay pot. But that's not all. You also get to take your little masterpiece home — which in the end is a great takeaway to remember this special occasion.

On Today, 11 am to 8 pm)

At Piramal Museum of Art, Peninsula Corporate Park, Lower Parel.

Email artfoundation@piramal.com (to RSVP)

Free

