World Autism Awareness Day: Participate in campaign #LightItUpBlue to show your support

This year, as a part of the campaign, we want to take it a step further and ask people what they are doing to light up blue i.e. what are you doing to increase awareness?

Every year, at Ummeed Child Development Center, we participate in a global campaign called #LightItUpBlue which was started by Autism Speaks, USA, where various buildings and heritage monuments in the city are illuminated blue to support the cause. We are also organizing several outreach programs through the month such as workshops and seminars in hospitals and schools, art therapy workshops for the Ummeed children with autism and their parents, and so forth.

Towards this, we were hoping to collaborate with you to spread the word. Here are a few suggestions of what you can do:

1. Change your Facebook frame for one week to show your support

2. How your support on Instagram Stories:

Step 1: Upload a post or video saying you support the campaign and that you want your friends to screenshot the next post and add the #LightItUpBlue hashtag

Step 2: Upload the Instagram Stories Wallpaper we've designed (attached) so that they can screenshot it

3.Post on your social media accounts to show your support for the campaign (creatives attached)

One is the campaign announcement and the 3 posters are more detailed creatives about what one can do to help.

You can also print these and put them up in your office!

4. Tweet: Join @UmmeedCDC's campaign #LightItUpBlue to spread #AutismAwareness! Wear blue to show your support, light up your home/office blue, and use & share their toolkit - download easily from www.ummeed.org

RT to show your support for #Autism.

#WorldAutismAwarenessDay

5.Is there a skill you have that you can use to spread the word?

For example, are you a baker? Bake blue cupcakes and post it on your feed to show your support! Are you a make up artist? Use blue eyeshadow and post a picture!

6. Wear Blue on Tuesday 2nd April and ask your team to as well. Take a picture, tag us and use our hashtag. We will repost it.

7.Don't forget to use #LightItUpBlue and #WorldAutismAwarenessDay in all your posts.

