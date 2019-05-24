World Cup 2019: 260-270 could be hard to chase, feels Virat Kohli

cricket-world-cup

India skipper Virat Kohli feels under-pressure teams will find it difficult to achieve smaller targets in the latter half of World Cup

Virat Kohli during the captains' conference ahead of the World Cup in London yesterday. Pic/AFP

England could be the first team to score 500 runs in ODIs, India captain Virat Kohli said in jest as captains could not agree on the scoring trends in what is expected to be a high-scoring World Cup.

With 481 for six against Australia last year, England already hold the record of highest ODI total. In their build to the World Cup, they outplayed Pakistan 4-0 in a high-scoring series. At the captains' media interaction ahead of the mega event, Kohli was asked if the 500-run mark could be breached in this edition.

England can score 500: Kohli

"I was just going to say it really depends on these guys. They seem to be obsessed with getting to 500 before anyone else," said Kohli while pointing to his English counterpart Eoin Morgan, who sat next to him.

Kohli conceded that the tournament will see a run-fest but pressure of playing in a World Cup will make even 260-270 hard to chase. "It is going to be a high scoring tournament, but back home too I said 260-270 will also be as tough to get in a World Cup as chasing 370-380. I don't see many high scoring games in the latter stages of the tournament, initially some teams might get on a roll but later on you will see 250 defended as well. That is the kind of pressure World Cup brings."

Cautious approach

The Indian captain expects the teams to be more cautious as the tournament progresses. "Not all the teams are going to be in a great position [in the latter half]. The ones who have to make sure that they get the result are going to be under pressure to chase even a small total. The fact that you are going to be close to a knock out berth will get you under pressure in the latter stages and all teams recognise that.

"Then you will not see many teams going gung ho from ball one. Generally both teams would like to start in a balanced way and look to capitalise on the moments. So I see pressure being a massive factor in the World Cup."

Other skippers have their say

Eoin Morgan (ENGLAND)

Every captain sitting here would lose their left leg to play in a World Cup final at the home of cricket. It's something everyone of us would have dreamed of as a kid. We are as best prepared as we can be.

Aaron Finch (AUSTRALIA)

If you see the last couple of years, trajectory of scores has been going up and up in England. We have been at the receiving end of the highest one. I don't want to put a number to it. Hard to tell [what could be the highest-score in the tournament].

Sarfaraz Ahmed (PAKISTAN)

Since winning the World Cup in 1992, making the final in 1999 here in England and then Champions Trophy in 2017, we go well in England so we are confident we will do well and challenge teams.

Kane Williamson (NZ)

There has been a lot of talk about rankings, favourites, underdogs but what stands out is how balanced it is which means anything can happen on the day which is so exciting.

Jason Holder (WEST INDIES)

To play every side is great for us. We worked hard with the qualifiers to get here, that means it is the Top-10 in the world. We want to play them all and give ourselves a shot.

Dimuth Karunaratne (SL)

We have great experience in England, we came here early to get used to the conditions and we are in good shape, hoping to do our best.

Gulbadin Naib (AFGHANISTAN)

We are excited to be here, in front of the cricket world. Cricket is not just a sport now. In Afghanistan, it has become something else.

Mashrafe Mortaza (B'DESH)

Cricket is a game that anyone on their day can beat anybody. If we start well we can hang in there. We are confident that we can go well, but a lot depends on the start.

Faf du Plessis (SOUTH AFRICA)

We are all really excited to try out this new tournament, to play everyone I think is great.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates