World Cup 2019: All the best for World Cup except match v Eng: Harry Kane tells Kohli

Kane in a tweet shared a video wherein he can be seen spending time with Kohli at the Home of Cricket, Lord's. The football, however, cautioned India if they play against England.

Virat Kohli with Harry Kane (Pic/ Harry Kane Twitter)

English footballer Harry Kane on Friday wished good luck to India captain Virat Kohli for the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup except for the match against England.

"Brilliant spending time with @imVkohli at Lord's recently. Wish him all the best for the rest of the World Cup except if they play England!" Kane tweeted.

Brilliant spending time with @imVkohli at Lord’s recently. Wish him all the best for the rest of the World Cup except if they play England! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/dnWLZbLDyH — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 5, 2019

Kohli replied to Kane's post, saying, "Was fun catching up with you Harry. Cheers and thank you for your wishes."

Was fun catching up with you Harry. Cheers and thank you for your wishes ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/1jvFFtBWGO — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 5, 2019

The video begins with Kane's tweet when he hailed Kohli against Australia during the World T20 in 2016. The English footballer had written, "Virat Kohli is some player! In the high pressure situations shows what type of player you are and he does it time and time again! #IndvAus."

The two sportsmen then engage in a fun banter as Kane asks Kohli "do you like football?" To which the India captain said, "I love football. That's what we were talking about the other day. Every cricket team plays football for warm ups."

Kohli then adds humour to the conversation and asks, "I bet none of the football teams ever try cricket," to which Kane agrees. Both the athletes then play cricket as they bowl each other. The India captain signs off, saying, "He's much better at cricket than I am at football."

Twitter went into overdrive over the meeting of the two sporting legends, with one user even describing the picture as "When Harry Met Sejal Ke Pati", in reference to Anushka Sharma's Bollywood movie, 'When Harry Met Sejal". Here are a few reactions:

Jab harry met Sejal ka pati — à¤µà¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂ Raja babu ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@GaurangBhardwa1) July 5, 2019

Ye football worldcup k semifinal me bahar ho gye the.. ye 2018 me Hua tha...ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — mridul. (@SRmridul_rm) July 5, 2019

Jalwa Tera Hi jalwa ðÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Abhishek Kohli Bhardwaj (@imAbhardwaj4) July 5, 2019

With inputs from ANI

