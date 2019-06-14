World Cup 2019: BCCI office-bearer, CoA member land up in same VIP box

cricket-world-cup

A lot of BCCI's state unit officials have already landed in the United Kingdom, primarily to watch the India versus Pakistan game at the Old Trafford on Sunday

Umpires Marais Erasmus (L) and Paul Reiffel walk out to conduct a pitch inspection ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge

It is no secret that BCCI office-bearers and at least two CoA members don't see eye to eye but secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and Lt. Gen (Retd) Ravindra Thodge were seated together in the same hospitality box during India's abandoned World Cup game against New Zealand here Thursday.

"I will be there till the Pakistan game and then leave," Thodge informed as he waited outside the Trent Bridge gate for his pass.

It was not exactly a comfortable situation for both as the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators and the BCCI office bearers have been at loggerheads. However, it was difficult to arrange tickets for separate boxes.

The CoA had sanctioned seven days trip for itself and the office bearers during the World Cup.

However, both CoA chief Vinod Rai and member Diana Edulji are not coming to watch the World Cup. Rai, who is currently in Singapore, had made it clear that he will not be travelling due to personal commitments, while Edulji had objections with sanctioning of the trip, which she felt was "unethical".

Among the other members seen on the day were Maharashtra Cricket Association secretary Riyaz Bagwan, former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla, DDCA official Siddharth Verma, former India Hyderabad Cricket Association official Chamundeshwar Nath, better known as Chamundi.

IND-NZ share a point after rain plays spoilsport

The frustrating English weather finally caught up with the Indian team as their third World Cup game against New Zealand was called off without a ball being bowled here Thursday.

New Zealand has seven points from four games while India now has five from three with the next game against Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday.

Incidentally, the weather Gods are threatening to play spoilsport over there too. The toss was delayed due to inclement weather and in the end, it never took place. An inspection was to happen at 3 pm IST, the scheduled start time but was put off after it started raining again.

The outfield was pretty wet after heavy showers in the past two days. The umpires had one last inspection at 7:30 pm IST before taking the decision to abandon the match.

Inputs from PTI

