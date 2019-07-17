World Cup 2019: Ben Stokes likely to be knighted for his heroics, Twitter reacts
Ben Stokes smashed an unbeaten 84 off 98 balls to help England tie the final match at the Lord's on Sunday. He then scored eight in the Super Over which also ended in a tie.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes in all likelihood would be getting Knighthood for his awesome performance in the World Cup final. Ben Stokes was awarded Man of the Match for his sensational display with the bat and ball to take England to their first World Cup triumph.
Stokes smashed an unbeaten 84 off 98 balls to help England tie the final match at the Lord's on Sunday. He then scored eight in the Super Over which also ended in a tie. England were then adjudged World Cup winners on the basis of boundary count.
Stokes' World Cup heroics impressed Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, the two contenders to be the next prime minister of the UK.
"I will give dukedoms, whatever - I will go to the maximum, to, what, the Garter King of Arms," said Johnson, the frontrunner to replace Theresa May as Britain's PM, during a series of rapid-fire 'yes or no' questions at the end of leadership debate hosted by The Sun and talkRADIO.
Asked if Stokes deserves knighthood, Johnson said, "Yes is the answer, absolutely."
When Hunt was asked the same question, he replied succinctly: "Of course".
Eleven English cricketers have been knighted for services to cricket till now with former Test and ODI skipper Alastair Cook being the last to be conferred with the honour.
With the news of Ben Stokes being bestowed with Knighthood spreading like fire on the internet, many Twitteratis commented on it:
If Ben Stokes gets a knighthood then he can have these , because i will not want them any more pic.twitter.com/ppyEcEoYah— j crawf (@go_firm) July 17, 2019
Ben Stokes deserves a knighthood #CWC19final— Daniel Carter ð¿ð²ð¿ð¼ (@Daycart9) July 14, 2019
It is not Ben Stokes who will get a knighthood, but #LKA's Kumar Dharmasena for handing a unique victory to @ECB_cricket at #CWC19Final thanks to his knowledge of cricket rules, or lack thereof: Should England have got five, and not six, for overthrow?https://t.co/80miJjpnPz— M A Ratna (@maratnasiri) July 15, 2019
Ben Stokes deserves a Knighthood.Just imagine Sir Ben Stokes. @benstokes38 pic.twitter.com/bMtjulx8eX— Pranab Paul (@pranabpaul28) July 14, 2019
I'm sorry but if Harry Kane can get an award for losing in a semi final then Ben Stokes deserves a Knighthood, CBE, OBE, MBE and the keys to the Tower of London— John Short (@JohnnyShort2) July 14, 2019
Ben Stokes knighthood, key to any city, freedom to lay out anyone he wants— Ross Sanders (@rosssanders5) July 14, 2019
Seriously give Ben Stokes a statue, knighthood, 100 mil, 3 horses some nice aftershave and let him sort out Brexit. #CWCFINAL ð´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ð´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ð´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ð´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ pic.twitter.com/MBedYdrmmA— Gideon Moss (@gidmoss) July 14, 2019
With inputs from PTI
