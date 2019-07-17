Search

World Cup 2019: Ben Stokes likely to be knighted for his heroics, Twitter reacts

Published: Jul 17, 2019, 12:48 IST | mid-day online desk

Ben Stokes smashed an unbeaten 84 off 98 balls to help England tie the final match at the Lord's on Sunday. He then scored eight in the Super Over which also ended in a tie.

Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes in all likelihood would be getting Knighthood for his awesome performance in the World Cup final. Ben Stokes was awarded Man of the Match for his sensational display with the bat and ball to take England to their first World Cup triumph.

Stokes smashed an unbeaten 84 off 98 balls to help England tie the final match at the Lord's on Sunday. He then scored eight in the Super Over which also ended in a tie. England were then adjudged World Cup winners on the basis of boundary count.

Stokes' World Cup heroics impressed Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, the two contenders to be the next prime minister of the UK.

"I will give dukedoms, whatever - I will go to the maximum, to, what, the Garter King of Arms," said Johnson, the frontrunner to replace Theresa May as Britain's PM, during a series of rapid-fire 'yes or no' questions at the end of leadership debate hosted by The Sun and talkRADIO.

Asked if Stokes deserves knighthood, Johnson said, "Yes is the answer, absolutely." 

When Hunt was asked the same question, he replied succinctly: "Of course".

Eleven English cricketers have been knighted for services to cricket till now with former Test and ODI skipper Alastair Cook being the last to be conferred with the honour.

With the news of Ben Stokes being bestowed with Knighthood spreading like fire on the internet, many Twitteratis commented on it:

With inputs from PTI

