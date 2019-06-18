World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan blasts fourth fastest WC century; hits 17 sixes in an innings

cricket-world-cup

The England team hit 25 sixes in the match of which 17 sixes were hit by one man alone - Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan in action against Afghanistan. Pic/Twitter ICC

In the ongoing Cricket World Cup, England captain Eoin Morgan smashed his way into the record books by blasting the fourth fastest World Cup century off just 57 balls and led his team to a mammoth total of 397/6 against a helpless Afghanistan side in Manchester today.

It was anticipated that Morgan may not be fully fit for the game against Afghanistan but the way the English captain smashed the Afghan bowlers outside the park it seemed as if the fielders were the spectators and the spectators were the fielders.

Bowling to Morgan in Manchester today.#SixWordHorrorStory pic.twitter.com/j5F2kagMlm — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 18, 2019

In his 148 run innings, Morgan blasted 17 sixes, the most in one-day international cricket innings by any player in the history of the 50-over game format. Before Morgan, India's Rohit Sharma, West Indies' Chris Gayle, and South Africa's AB de Villiers shared the previous record of 16 sixes in a one-day international inning.

We have witnessed one of the all-time great World Cup innings today.#EoinMorgan walked off to a fully deserved standing ovation after his 71-ball 148 ðÂÂÂ #CWC19 | #ENGvAFG pic.twitter.com/ppRMFM2oMS — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 18, 2019

The flamboyant England captain scored more than hundred runs off sixes alone and hit only four fours in his innings of 148 off 71 balls. Once Morgan hit the maximum for the 17th time, he was caught out the very next ball in the deep.

The Irish-born cricketers century off 57 balls is the fourth-fastest in World Cup history. Morgan reached the 100 run mark with a six as well. Besides Eoin Morgan, England's mainstay Joe Root who displayed near-perfect batsmanship, missed out on a third consecutive hundred this World Cup as he fell for 88 off 82 balls.

The Morgan-Root partnership today:



189 runs

101 balls

17 sixes ðÂÂ¥ #ENGvAFG#WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/V2il9RGsEk — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 18, 2019

Root and Morgan shared England's highest ever World Cup partnership (189), beating the 44-year-old record of 176 by Dennis Amiss and Keith Fletcher. Thanks to Morgan's six-hitting powerful batting and six-hitting spree, the English team amassed the highest score this World Cup, racing from 199/2 at the end of 35 overs to 397 at the end of the innings.

Here's how netizens are reacting to Eoin Morgan's blitzkrieg against Afganistan at the 2019 Cricket World Cup:

Physically taking the bat out of Eoin Morgan hands might be the only way to stop him today! ðÂÂÂ #ENGvAFG#AfghanAtalan#WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/pfhg1DT8Hx — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 18, 2019

ðÂÂ¯ for #EoinMorgan– the fourth-fastest century in the history of the tournament, it comes off just 57 balls! #ENGvAFG#WeAreEngland https://t.co/f01grmJ98P — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2019

England Score 142 Runs in Last 10 Overs



222 Runs in Last 19 Overs



Best Finishing Team For a Reason#ENGvAFG #EoinMorgan — Zoraiz Aftab ðÂÂµðÂÂ° (@ZoraizAftab2) June 18, 2019

My my my my #EoinMorgan ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥



What an innings âÂ¤ï¸Â#ENGvAFG — Mustafa (@mustafa84511) June 18, 2019

Congratulations @rashidkhan_19 on his first ODI Century that too against England ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ@Eoin16 scored 102 in 6s aloneðÂÂ·ðÂÂ± way to champðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥#EoinMorgan #ENGvAFG — Rajnandan (@Rajnandan2210) June 18, 2019

What an insane batting by #MoeenAli strike rate of 344.44. This takes some effort man. Also, #EoinMorgan had a strike rate of 208.45 by the time he got out. #CWC19 #ENGvAFG — Rudra Patil (@rudrapatil) June 18, 2019

Eoin Morgan âÂ¤ï¸Â #EoinMorgan

148 in 71 balls. ( Wish he'd taken 2 more runs... still amazzzing stuff)

- Most 6s in an ODI inn (17)#ENGvAFG #AFGvENG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/xn2o6fEWre — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) June 18, 2019

Monstrous hitting todayðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ», 25 sixes In an innings, breaking their own record of 24 sixes, made the same year. Interesting fact is that this record has been broken for the 3rd time in 2019.. and each time in England.#CWC19 #EoinMorgan #England #ENGvAFG #CricketWorldCup2019

â¬Âï¸Ââ¬Âï¸Â https://t.co/rEgqp4l6yK — Shashank Jindal (@Shashankjindal3) June 18, 2019

World Record Eoin Morgan 17 Sixes in World Cup 2019 , He beat Chris Gayle 16 Sixes in 2015 World Cup !!



Eoin Morgan 4th Fastest Century in World Cup 2019 , Great Batting Brother ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ



Eoin Morgan 148 (71) 4s 4 , 6s 17 #ENGvAFG #EoinMorgan #CWC19 — 3 Days To Kabir Singh (@Rajendra550) June 18, 2019

What a tremendous knock by #EoinMorganðÂÂÂðÂÂÂon the other side great century by #rashidkhan..ðÂÂªðÂÂª — Sa J iB (@SaJiB44899550) June 18, 2019

