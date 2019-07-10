World Cup 2019: Ex-Oz-Skipper Waugh beaten by NZ's 'pace'

cricket-world-cup

Manchester: Former Australia captain Steve Waugh was in unfamiliar territory yesterday — in the commentary box at Manchester — where India and New Zealand clashed in the first semi-final of the World Cup 2019.

Waugh did commentary alongside his former rival, Sourav Ganguly.

During a break, when New Zealand were 122-2 in the 33rd over, Waugh expressed his anguish over the pace at which New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and senior pro-Ross Taylor were batting in. "Maybe they are geniuses but I cannot understand why they are not accelerating. It is not a bad wicket and the ball is not moving too much. I can’t understand this delay," said Waugh, Australia’s captain when they won the 1999 World Cup in England. Williamson scored a 95-ball 67 before being dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal, while Taylor is batting on 67 off 85 balls after play was interrupted by rain.

