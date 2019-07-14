World Cup 2019: Fans are excited about the England-New Zealand clash

cricket-world-cup

Mid-day's on-ground journalist, Harit Joshi has been scaling the length and breadth of UK over the past seven weeks, bringing us all the action from the mega cricket tournament.

Harit Joshi with New Zealand fans (Pic/ Harit Joshi)

The World Cup 2019 final is here and fans of both teams, England and New Zealand are thronging the lord's cricket ground to cheer for their teams.

On the eve of the England-New Zealand final clash, Harit Joshi caught up with a few enthusiastic blokes to give a sense of how the fans are prepping up for the big game. Watch the videos below.

There was a bout of rain at the Lord's in the morning of the match but the skies have cleared since. Hoping for an uninterrupted game so that we can enjoy two top teams go at each other for the coveted cup.

Just in case the match gets rained out, it will be considered as a draw with no reserve days and the cup will be shared between the two teams.

With inputs from Harit Joshi

