World Cup 2019: I give full credit to myself says Mohammed Shami

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami credits himself for such wonderful performances in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami might have featured in just two games for India but the pacer has shown what destruction he can cause in the opposition's batting line-up. Shami was accused of domestic violence last year which resulted in his exclusion from BCCI's central contract and an enquiry was also ordered.

However, the 29-year-old pacer has answered his critics with his show on the field. In just two games for the Men in Blue in the ongoing World Cup, Shami has scalped eight wickets, that too, with a decent economy of 3.46.

After India's 125-run victory over West Indies here on Thursday, the pacer was asked as whom would he like to credit for his top notch show by mediapersons and Shami answered: "Credit? Who else but me. I give full credit to myself."

"Because I had to endure all that I was made to go through. What I went through in the past 18 months, it's me and only me who had to suffer. So credit goes to me," Shami added without getting deep into the incident.

Shami further said that with the issue being over now, his main focus has been to do well for the country.

"Yes, I thank the Almighty for giving me the strength to fight everything -- from family issues to fitness. I am now only focussed on doing well for my country."

The pacer also pointed out that he had worked a lot on improving his fitness which has helped him to deliver his best.

"It wasn't only about failing YoYo test. There are times when your rhythm goes for a toss. I failed that's a separate thing but then I have worked hard and improved my fitness. I feel I am in a good zone now as I have lost weight, got rhythm and everything is working for me," he opined.

"I now try to maintain my diet, training regime consistently. Because I am feeling stronger, not getting tired easily, my speed has also increased. And as far as skill is concerned, I always knew I can perform well on any track," Shami added.

The pacer, who accounted for the wicket of a dangerous Chris Gayle on Thursday, said playing in IPL with the self-procalimed 'Universe Boss' gave him an idea of how to exploit his weakness.

"Since we played IPL together, I have a bit of an idea about him when you play together for some time. I knew that if I don't allow him to chance his arms, he will get out in desperation trying to hit me," Shami said.

When quizzed how he felt when he wasn't included in the playing eleven in India's first four games, Shami said: "Look, 15 people have come to represent the country. You must have had something special that you are in that 15, isn't it?"

"It is about remaining patient and positive and having a clever mind," he concluded.

