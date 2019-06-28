World Cup 2019: India record biggest ever WC win over West Indies

cricket-world-cup

India beat West Indies by 125 runs, which is also their biggest win over the Caribbeans in terms of run margins in the World Cups

Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket with Vijay Shankar and Mohammed Shami

Team India was on a roll in Manchester, England, on June 27 and registered their fifth win of the World Cup 2019.

It was a complete team effort as the batsmen, the bowlers and the fielders all chipped in to make the victory possible.

India managed to keep their unbeaten streak alive in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as they vanquished West Indies by 125 runs at Old Trafford Cricket Ground here on Thursday.

Interestingly, India is now the only unbeaten team in this edition of the premier tournament. On the other hand, West Indies are out of the semi-final contention.

Chasing a target of 269 runs, West Indies had a poor start as opener Chris Gayle got out early, in the fifth over, after scoring just six runs. Mohammed Shami provided India with their first breakthrough.

In his next over, Shami struck again as he got hold of Shai Hope (5). Opener Sunil Ambris was then joined by Nicholas Pooran and both played steadily.

It all went downhill from there for West Indies.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, India lost its opener Rohit Sharma (18) pretty early in the innings. He was dismissed by Kemar Roach in the sixth over.

The right-hander looked to have missed the ball but wicket-keeper Shai Hope appealed for caught-behind, on-field umpire adjudged it not out but West Indies decided to review it. There was confusion whether the ball hit the pad or the bat. The snick-o-meter indicated there was a clear spike, so the third umpire decided to overturn the decision and rule him out.

Skipper Virat Kohli came out to bat next, and once again showed his class in the middle overs by piling on the runs at around run-a-ball.

Virat Kohli and Dhoni put up a 40-run stand but India were given a big blow in the 39th over as Kohli (72) was finally dismissed by Holder, reducing India to 180/5. Hardik Pandya joined Dhoni in the middle and they looked to play with some restraint initially but after the 42nd over, Pandya decided to change gears and play some attacking shots.

In the final five overs, both Pandya and Dhoni went after the Windies bowlers and the duo stitched together a partnership of 70 runs. Pandya (46) was sent back to the pavilion by Sheldon Cottrell in the penultimate over. But Dhoni ensured the team goes past the 260-run mark.

Dhoni remained unbeaten on 56. Kohli was the top-scorer for India as he played a knock of 72 runs whereas Roach was the highest wicket-taker for Windies as he scalped three wickets.

India will now compete against England on June 30 while West Indies will face Sri Lanka on July 1.

India will be in their away jerseys which is orange in colour for the match against England.

With inputs from ANI

