World Cup 2019: India take on New Zealand in battle of the favourites

cricket-world-cup

The only two unbeaten sides, India and New Zealand will look to overpower each other and aim for a win as they face off each other at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday

India take on New Zealand in their third game in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as both the team look forward to continuing their winning streak

While India has massive comfortable wins over South Africa and Australia who are tournament favorites they would be worried about the fact that they had to be at their absolute best against Kane Williamson's side which defeated them quite convincingly in the warm-up fixture who hasn't looked back after easing past Sri Lanka by winning against them with 10 wickets in the opening game of the World Cup campaign and then registered comprehensive victories against Bangladesh and Afghanistan

Earlier before the Tournament began, India suffered a disappointing loss to New Zealand in their first Warm up match where the Indian batsmen seemed clueless of the conditions as they offered pace and swing. The likes of from Trent Boult and other Kiwi pacers bowled out India for a partly 179 which the Black Caps chased down with ease.

As Shikhar Dhawan is out for the game, it would be interesting to watch what does Virat Kohli and the think tank plan to do. Will Virat open the innings and have Dinesh Kartik come into the team or send in KL Rahul to partner up with Rohit Sharma and bring in another allrounder from the likes of Vijay Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja in starting 11

However, The weather forecast in Nottingham isn't looking good on the match day as rains are expected to come in the picture and act as a may play spoilsport for the game.

We can expect an even contest on the Trent Bridge wicket which is usually batting friendly. Although the overcast English conditions may turn the tables and assist the pace bowlers well.

New Zealand will be walking into the match with some added confidence as they a better record of 4-3 wins against India in the Wolrd Cup. While Virat Kohli will be all set to even the battle out

