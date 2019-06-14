World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan match on Sunday in jeopardy too!

Updated: Jun 14, 2019, 07:37 IST | A Correspondent

With forecasters predicting 50% chance of rain on Sunday in Manchester, marquee India-Pakistan clash is also under threat

Rain forced the abandonment of the India-New Zealand game at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday and the teams shared a point apiece.

More worryingly for the fans of the subcontinent, the prediction for Sunday in Manchester is no different, with the weatherman giving a 50 per cent chance of precipitation.

