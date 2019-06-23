World Cup 2019: India wins against Afghanistan, B-town congratulates Men in Blue

bollywood

Mohammad Shami bowled a brilliant final over, as he took a hattrick to seal the victory for India. As soon as the Men in Blue registered a win, congratulatory messages started to pour in on Twitter

Mohammed Shami

India registered a thrilling 11-run win against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup on Saturday at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton.

"Well done Afghanistan, Congratulations India. #AFGvIND #CWC19," Bollywood actor Boman Irani tweeted.

"OMG !! What a way to win !! Yaaay @MdShami11 with his hattrick seals it for Indiaaaaaaa," Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi tweeted.

OMG !! What a way to win !! Yaaay @MdShami11 with his hattrick seals it for Indiaaaaaaa ð®ð³ — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 22, 2019

"ICC World Cup, Extraordinary play by Afghanistan. The best fight against India . Tough luck!!!," Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor tweeted.

Heartiest congratulations to team India. #Worldcup2019 is within your reachð — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 16, 2019

Earlier, India had won the toss and they opted to bat first. However, Afghanistan displayed a spirited bowling performance to restrict India to just 224 runs in the allotted fifty overs. Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi scalped two wickets each for Afghanistan.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami starred with the ball and in the end, India sealed an 11-run victory. Shami got the key wicket of Nabi to shift the match in India's corner

With this win, India has maintained their unbeaten record in this World Cup and they will next take on West Indies on June 27.

