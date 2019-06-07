World Cup 2019: Indian team's practice session called off due to rain

cricket-world-cup

India travelled to London from Southampton on Thursday, a day after beating South Africa by six wickets in their tournament opener.

Jasprit Bumrah

The Indian team's practise session Friday was called off due to rain, leaving the Virat Kohli-led side with only one day to train ahead of Sunday's big-ticket World Cup showdown with Australia here.

Rain had also forced India to cancel their optional practice on the eve of the game against South Africa at the Hampshire Bowl.

The two-time winners face a formidable opponent in defending champions Australia, who are on a 10-match winning streak, which began in India only where they overcame a 0-2 deficit to win the five-match series 3-2.

Virat Kohli had yesterday taken to Instagram to post a picture of the Indian team on the road travelling to London on the team bus.

Virat Kohli captioned, "Next stop London. #travelday #CWC19"

